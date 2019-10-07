33rd horse dies at Santa Anita race track since December

LOS ANGELES (CNN) — Another horse at Southern California’s Santa Anita Park died Saturday of an apparent heart attack.

It’s the 33rd horse death at the track since last December.

The track’s owners said Kentucky Colonel, a 5-year-old Gelding, died after a jog on the training track.

A necropsy will confirm its exact cause of death.

Santa Anita Park closed for an evaluation in March after more than 20 horses died over the course of three months.

When it reopened later that month, there were numerous charges in how the horses were treated.

Over the summer, the California Horse Racing Board began investigating trainers to see if they played any role in the string of horse deaths there.