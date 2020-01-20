Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

36-year-old Heavenly Mountain employee dies after ‘serious incident’ on trail

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Unedited_video_from_Heavenly_Ski_Resort_6_20190218230655

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (KRON) – An employee at Heavenly Mountain Resort was pronounced dead on Saturday following a ‘serious incident,’ according to resort officials.

The resort says that Ski Patrol responded to an expert trail near Mott Canyon where the incident happened.

36-year-old Christopher John Nicholson was then taken to the Carson Valley Medical Center in Gardenville, Nevada.

The man was provided emergency care and evaluation but was later pronounced dead at the hospital

“Heavenly Mountain Resort, Heavenly Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our employee’s family and friends.”

Tom Fortune, vice president and general manager of Heavenly Mountain Resort

At this time, there have been no details of the incident released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News