36-year-old Heavenly Mountain employee dies after ‘serious incident’ on trail

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (KRON) – An employee at Heavenly Mountain Resort was pronounced dead on Saturday following a ‘serious incident,’ according to resort officials.

The resort says that Ski Patrol responded to an expert trail near Mott Canyon where the incident happened.

36-year-old Christopher John Nicholson was then taken to the Carson Valley Medical Center in Gardenville, Nevada.

The man was provided emergency care and evaluation but was later pronounced dead at the hospital

“Heavenly Mountain Resort, Heavenly Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our employee’s family and friends.” Tom Fortune, vice president and general manager of Heavenly Mountain Resort

At this time, there have been no details of the incident released.