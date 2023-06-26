(KRON) — Three Californians have died in separate ocean-related incidents while on vacation in Hawaii this June.

The most recent death happened on June 19 at Po‘ipū Beach Park on the tropical island of Kauai. Judith Bailey, 77, was snorkeling in the picturesque beach’s lagoon when something went wrong.

The Kauai Police Department wrote, “Kauai Ocean Safety Bureau personnel spotted a snorkeler in distress and pulled her from waters. When firefighters from the Kōloa fire station arrived on scene, (Bailey) was conscious and alert.”

Paramedics transported Bailey to Wilcox Medical Center, where she later died. Autopsy results are still pending.

Police Captain Kennison Nagahisa said, “We are saddened to report this death of another visitor. We remind the public to be aware of your surroundings and your abilities in the water.”

A second Californian died on June 10 at Makua Beach, also known as “Tunnels,” on Kauai’s North Shore, according to police. Lucas Ivor, 37, of Sonoma, went swimming at Tunnels before he was spotted face-down in the ocean. Ivor was later pronounced deceased at a hospital.

Two San Jose newlyweds were enjoying their dream honeymoon on the island of Oahu when their vacation turned into a nightmare June 1.

Steven Phan, 49, was snorkeling with his bride off Electric Beach in Nānākuli when he suddenly disappeared underwater, according to friends. Phan worked for Apple in Cupertino and was a “super strong” ocean swimmer, the victim’s best friend, Sean Rankin, told KRON4.

After Phan vanished, he was found 10 minutes later floating in the water. Good Samaritans pulled him out of the ocean and performed CPR. But it was too late — Phan had already drowned, Rankin said.

Rankin said, “For seven years we lived in Southern California and he bodyboarded all the time. I would surf and he would bodyboard. He was a stronger swimmer than I was.”