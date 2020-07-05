Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

4.0 magnitude earthquake rattles near Clearlake

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

USGS

(KRON) – A 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck near the Geysers on Sunday morning, according to the USGS.

It rattled less than two miles northwest of the Geysers and was measured at .4 miles in depth.

The quake struck around 9:14 a.m. just south of Clearlake.

The epicenter of the earthquake was more than 23 miles north of Santa Rosa.

At this time, no reports of damage or injuries have been reported.

Check back for more information as KRON4 learns more.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News