4.0 magnitude earthquake rattles near Clearlake

(KRON) – A 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck near the Geysers on Sunday morning, according to the USGS.

It rattled less than two miles northwest of the Geysers and was measured at .4 miles in depth.

The quake struck around 9:14 a.m. just south of Clearlake.

The epicenter of the earthquake was more than 23 miles north of Santa Rosa.

At this time, no reports of damage or injuries have been reported.

Check back for more information as KRON4 learns more.

Latest Stories: