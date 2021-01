MONTERY COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Did you feel it?

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck the area of Aromas Saturday evening, USGS reported.

Users on social media say they felt it in certain areas of the Bay Area.

Aromas is about 93.5 miles southwest of San Francisco.

USGS has already received more than 2,000 reports from people.

Jana Pursley, from the USGS, joined KRON4 News at 9 to talk more about the quake.