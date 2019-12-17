4.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY (KRON) — An earthquake with a magnitude 4.3 hit Monterey County Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake stuck at 10:29 a.m. and was centered nearly 8 miles southeast of Parkfield on the edges of Monterey County.

The depth of the earthquake was about 3.7 miles, USGS reports.

Light shaking was reported in southern Monterey County and northern San Luis Obispo County, according to USGS.

>>Click here for KRON4’s Interactive Earthquake Map

LATEST NEWS HEADLINES: