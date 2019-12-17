Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

4.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Monterey County

California
Posted: / Updated:

MONTEREY COUNTY (KRON) — An earthquake with a magnitude 4.3 hit Monterey County Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake stuck at 10:29 a.m. and was centered nearly 8 miles southeast of Parkfield on the edges of Monterey County.

The depth of the earthquake was about 3.7 miles, USGS reports.

Light shaking was reported in southern Monterey County and northern San Luis Obispo County, according to USGS.

>>Click here for KRON4’s Interactive Earthquake Map 

LATEST NEWS HEADLINES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News