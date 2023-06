(BCN) — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck in Mendocino County about five miles southeast of Talmage on Saturday. The quake hit at about 8:44 p.m. and was measured at a depth of about 5.2 miles.

No injuries have been reported. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, people typically report feeling earthquakes larger than about magnitude 2.5.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved.