(FOX40.COM) — A 4.8-magnitude earthquake was measured about 30 miles south of Eureka, California early on Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake was reported at 3:21 a.m., and no damage has been reported at this time. There is no expected tsunami danger from the earthquake, according to USGS.

The earthquake epicenter was near the north coast community of Petrolia and nearly 400 people from Eureka to Mendocino reported feeling the quake.

Multiple aftershocks have been recorded in the hours after the initial shock, including a 3.1 magnitude aftershock at 6:04 a.m. just a few miles northwest of the initial shock.

Petrolia is located in Humboldt County, about 300 miles away from Sacramento and around 250 miles from San Francisco.