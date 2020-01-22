Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

4 killed in plane crash at Southern California airfield

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say four people have been killed in the crash of a small airplane at a Southern California airfield.

Police say the plane crashed Wednesday at Corona Municipal Airport.

Firefighters found the plane burning in brush on the east side of the airport, about 40 miles east of Los Angeles.

The Corona Fire Department says four fatalities were confirmed. The airport has been closed to flights.  

The airport website says it is strictly for recreational aviation and has several hundred general aviation aircraft based there.

LATEST NEWS HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News