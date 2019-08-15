Live Now
4 dead in red-light traffic collision in Southern California

California

LANCASTER (AP) – Authorities say a driver who ran a red light has caused a crash that killed four people and two dogs in Lancaster.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says a witness reported that a Toyota Avalon ran a light just after noon Wednesday in the city north of Los Angeles.

The Toyota struck a Volkswagen Jetta. A man and two women were thrown out of the Jetta. Two died at the scene and a third was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Toyota driver also died at a hospital.

Two dogs in the Jetta also were killed.

