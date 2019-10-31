’46 Fire’ in Southern California destroys buildings, endangers animals

JURUPA VALLEY (CNN/KTLA) — Evacuations were issued in Southern California Thursday morning when another brush fire erupted.

Known as the “46 Fire,” it’s already burned more than 300 acres and destroyed three homes.

Volunteers at a pet adoption center also loaded animals into crates so they could get the pets out safely if the flames got too close.

Some schools were closed and public transportation routes were canceled in the area.

Firefighters are dealing with high winds as they work to put out the blaze.

The 46 Fire that ignited near Rancho Jurupa Park in Jurupa Valley and spread into Riverside was caused by a stolen vehicle that was involved in a pursuit early Thursday morning, police said.

Riverside police officers were on patrol about 12:15 a.m. when they noticed a stolen vehicle traveling northbound on Van Buren Boulevard near the Riverside County line, Riverside Police Department spokesman Ryan Railsback said.

The officers tried to pull over the vehicle but a pursuit ensued.

The driver eventually entered a vacant field in the 4800 block of Crestmore Road in the city of Jurupa Valley, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Flores said.

It was unclear if the suspect’s vehicle crashed but it caught fire shortly after coming to a stop around 12:30 a.m.

Two people who fled the vehicle before it caught fire were taken into custody, Railsback said.

Video from the scene showed the car completely engulfed in flames that quickly burned out of control.

Cal Fire was called a short time later to the 5300 block of 46th Street as the brush fire spread, growing to some 300 acres by midmorning.

Those first on scene reported a quarter-acre of vegetation burning with a rapid rate of spread, Cal Fire said in a written statement.

At least three residential structures and two outbuildings were later destroyed in the fire, which was 5% contained as of about 8:30 a.m., according to Cal Fire.

The fire came as the region was under a high wind warning until noon and a red flag warning until 6 p.m.

The two suspects are being held on suspicion of felony evading, outstanding warrants, possession of a stolen vehicle and will likely be charged with arson, Railsback said.