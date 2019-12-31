Live Now
48-year-old elephant euthanized at San Diego Zoo

California

San Diego Zoo

SAN DIEGO (AP) – The San Diego Zoo has euthanized a 48-year-old elephant named Tembo after a sudden change in her health.

The zoo says the female African bush elephant had been under care a long time for age-related issues but over the weekend she had a sudden health change.

The zoo says she showed behavior indicating “severe discomfort” and a decision was made Sunday to euthanize her.

Tembo came to the zoo in 1983. Before that, she was privately owned and used as an animal actor.

She appeared in the 1974 TV series “Born Free.”

