5.5 magnitude earthquake rattles San Bernardino County

California

SEARLES VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) – The USGS has reported a 5.5 magnitude earthquake in northwestern San Bernardino County on Wednesday evening.

Around 6:32 p.m. the quake struck about 10 miles south of Searles Valley in Southern California.

The earthquake measured 4.28 miles in depth.

According to USGS, hundreds of people have reported feeling the quake.

No other details have been released at this time.

