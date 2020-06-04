5.5 magnitude earthquake rattles San Bernardino County

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) -- Green Bay Packers' veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers shared a message to social media Wednesday to voice his opinion on the worldwide outrage following the killing of George Floyd.

The Chico native posted a photo of him and his teammates locking arms before a game a few years ago. This was common for some players and organizations after former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick took a knee before a game in 2016 to protest police brutality and social injustice.