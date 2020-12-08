5 CA lawmakers dine outside at restaurant despite virus surge

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Five California legislative assembly members dined together outdoors Monday despite surging coronavirus case levels that have triggered stay at home orders for much of the state’s population.

The Sacramento Bee reported Tuesday the lawmakers ate dinner outside at a restaurant after a swearing-in session that had been moved from the state Capitol to the Golden 1 Center for social distancing purposes.

State rules are silent as to how many households can dine together outdoors at restaurants, but health officials have implored people to limit outside gatherings to no more than three households.

A staffer for one of the lawmakers said the members had tested negative for the virus and were following the rules.

