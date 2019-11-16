5 dead, including 3 children, in San Diego shooting

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — Three children, all under the age of ten, are among five people that were shot and killed Saturday morning, the San Diego Police Department said.

A 9-year-old boy, 5-year-old boy, and 3-year-old boy are among those that were killed. A 31-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman are also dead, according to Lt. Matt Dobbs of SDPD.

It happened in the 2100 block of Flintridge Drive in the Paradise Hills neighborhood.

The call came in around 6:49 a.m. Saturday, police said. There was no communication with the caller during the 911 call, but the dispatcher could hear arguing in the background.

When police arrived, they looked through a window and discovered a child laying on the ground, covered in blood. They broke through a front window to enter the residence. Once inside, they found several people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the two adults and 3-year-old child died at the scene. The 5-year-old and 9-year-old children died at the hospital.

Police added an 11-year-old boy was also shot and is undergoing surgery.

Neighbors woke up to a horrifying scene.

“I heard some gunshots,” said Sanya Gordon, who lives nearby. “I saw a bunch of police cars. I saw them taking the bodies out of the house. I felt sick to my stomach.”

Gordon said she did not know the children personally, but saw them every day playing with other neighborhood kids outside and riding their bicycles.

Police said there are no outstanding suspects and no arrests in the case.

“We do know the mother and her four children lived in the house,” said Lt. Dobbs.

Homicide detectives are on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.