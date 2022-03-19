A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department aircraft crashed in Angeles Crest near the San Gabriel Reservoir, and five deputies were injured, according to officials.

The crash occurred near East Fork Road and State Route 39 at about 4:52 p.m., according to an alert from the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Supervisor Ornelas.

Of the five people who were hurt, one was critically injured, two suffered moderate injuries and two suffered minor injuries, Ornelas said.

All five people are on their way to a local trauma center, Ornelas added.

That hospital was identified as the Pomona Valley Medical Center by Sheriff Alex Villanueva, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Deputy Parra of the LASD confirmed that the downed helicopter was an LASD chopper, which Parra said went down near the San Gabriel Dam.

While the LASD initially said the helicopter, LASD Air Rescue 5, might be carrying four people, Deputy Koerner later confirmed that five deputies were involved in the crash and all were transported to the hospital.

The LASD crash comes exactly one month after another law-enforcement helicopter crashed in Orange County.

On Feb. 19, a Huntington Beach Police Department helicopter crashed in Newport Beach, killing Officer Nicholas Vella and injuring another pilot.