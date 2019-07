LOS ANGELES (KRON) – A series of earthquakes rattled Southern California just north of the Grapevine on Tuesday.

According to the United States Geological Survey, within 40 minutes, five small quakes hit where Interstate 5 and Highway 99 merge.

Magnitude of 2.8 at 3:03 p.m. Magnitude of 2.5 at 3:12 p.m. Magnitude 3.1 at 3:21 p.m. Magnitude 2.6 at 3:22 p.m. Magnitude 3.2 at 3:40 p.m.

The quakes measured between five and four miles in depth.