5-year-old diagnosed with terminal brain cancer gives hope to others

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) – A Roseville boy diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor wants to spread hope to other kids fighting their own battles with cancer.

Five-year-old Tyler Richards arrived in the pink cancer awareness fire truck, amid a group of loving supporters and first responders.

“Can you tell her, what do you have?” asked Katie Richards, who is Tyler’s mother.

“Brain tumor,” Tyler replied.

“Good job, love. A brain tumor,” Katie Richards said.

Tyler was diagnosed with a brain tumor three years ago. And although the family says his condition is terminal, they are grateful for the love and support of various outreach groups.

“We feel so blessed and just joyful today. These are the smiles and the moments life’s made out of,” Katie Richards explained.

And Tyler had lots of smiles, which were shared by his family and their supporters, on a special day.

Throughout the month of May, Tyler and his family have been collecting toys from all over. And Saturday is delivery day.

“Our kiddos came up with the idea to give back. They wanted to give back to those who had helped them smile and brighten their days,” explained Katie Richards.

The toys collected by Tyler will be given to other kids like him and their siblings.

“They were not alone in this journey and that is our goal, to make sure that the siblings felt loved, that they knew they were part of this journey and that the family had hope,” explained Jessica Alonso, programs director for Keaton’s Child Cancer Alliance.

The Richards family hopes to bring the same kind of hope to others, as Keaton’s Child Cancer Alliance had done for them. The alliance was formed by the parents of 5-year-old Keaton Rafael in his honor.

“The awareness of childhood cancer, especially brain tumors,” explained Ronnie Richards, Tyler’s father.

And in turn, those who have been there for the Richards say they have also received help from Tyler in their own healing, like Ken Hanson, who was behind the wheel of the pink fire engine.

“Unfortunately, I lost a daughter in 2014 at 23 to cancer. That’s how I got into here, giving back. So, part of the healing is giving back,” Hanson said.