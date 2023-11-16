(KRON) — A 5-year-old boy stabbed and killed his twin brother on Wednesday afternoon, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office (SCCSO) said in a social media post. Just before 4 p.m., deputies responded to a call of a stabbing on the 200 block of Tucker Road in unincorporated Scotts Valley.

Two 5-year-old twins were fighting, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities said one of the twins grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his brother.

Emergency crews took the 5-year-old to the hospital where he later died. The sheriff’s office said, “there is no indication of negligence or criminal activity by any other party.”

No charges will be filed against the 5-year-old who stabbed his brother, authorities said. No other information was released by SCCSO.

Scotts Valley is located approximately 10 miles north of the City of Santa Cruz. The 200 block of Tucker Road is located off of the CA-17 highway.