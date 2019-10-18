50-acre fire prompts evacuations in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY (KRON) — Fire crews are currently battling a wind-driven 50-acre fire in Santa Barbara County, according to officials.

The fire is near the El Capitan area off US 101, where evacuations have been ordered.

US 101 in the northbound direction is closed at Las Varas and US 101 in the southbound direction is closed at Refugio, per Santa Barbara CHP.

Authorities advise the public to avoid the area.

No additional details are available at this time.

