5,714 aftershocks hit Southern California since Thursday’s earthquake

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Thousands of aftershocks have rattled Southern California since the 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck on July 4.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, there have been 5,714 aftershocks recorded.

These aftershocks hit greater than 2.0 magnitude within about 30 miles from the epicenter of the first quake.

It all started at 10:33 a.m. on Thursday when a 6.4 magnitude quake struck the Mojave Desert near the town of Ridgecrest.

The next morning, a magnitude 5.4 aftershock rattled at 4:07 a.m. near the epicenter.

But it didn’t stop there.

That night, a 7.1 magnitude earthquake rattled the same region around 8:20 p.m.

This quake was the strongest in 20 years to hit Southern California.

Governor Newsom has since declared a state of emergency due to the damages caused to infrastructure and homes.

These earthquakes have been a wake-up call, especially for those in the Bay Area, to ensure that they are prepared for when another one strikes.

