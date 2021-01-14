6-foot fence going up around California Capitol in anticipation of upcoming demonstrations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 6-foot fence is being built around the perimeter of the California State Capitol, as state leaders take steps to protect the building in anticipation of upcoming demonstrations.

The entire fence is expected to be up by Thursday afternoon.

A look outside the California Governor’s side of the state Capitol, where a six foot fence wraps around the entrance, along with a handful of CHP officers.



This fence will be up around the entire building by this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/NnamOxHgyb — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) January 14, 2021

Monday, FOX40 reported local law enforcement agencies are stepping up their efforts to protect the California Capitol and surrounding area leading up to Inauguration Day after the FBI warned of planned, armed protests at all 50 state capitals and Washington, D.C.

For the past several weeks, Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn has sent around 200 officers to the State Capitol every Saturday where there have been weekly demonstrations staged by President Donald Trump supporters contesting the 2020 presidential election results.

Those demonstrators were met by counter-protesters, which led to several clashes between the groups and police, with some turning violent.

Hahn told FOX40 the Inauguration Day protests could be more dangerous than previous demonstrations.

Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the State Capitol already has a heightened level of security, and he will decide whether or not to activate the National Guard when the moment calls for it.

A joint statement was released Tuesday by California Highway Patrol Commissioner Amanda Ray, Office of Emergency Services and Homeland Security Advisor Mark Ghilarducci and California National Guard Adjutant Gen. David Baldwin: