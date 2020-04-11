6 injured after shooting breaks out at Bakersfield party

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET/AP) – A shooting broke out at a party in central California, sending six people to the hospital on Saturday and launching a search for four suspects, authorities said.

The Kern County Sheriff’s office responded to a report of a mass shooting around 12:26 a.m. in the 3500 block of Pioneer Drive.

The party, happening amid statewide stay-at-home orders intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus, may have gone unnoticed until frantic witnesses called 911 from an apartment complex in Bakersfield, Kern County Sheriff’s Lt. Cesa Ollague said.

“Unfortunately it came to a bad end,” he said.

Multiple shots were fired at the scene, leaving one juvenile and five adults with gunshot injuries.

The victims were uncooperative and deputies had limited information, according to officials.

Prior to the shooting, there was a large party at the apartment complex but authorities don’t know exactly how many people were in attendance.

Investigators found 94 shell cases and three live rounds at the scene.

Deputies identified the suspects as four black males, driving a white sedan.

At this time, detectives are investigating the incident.

This is one of three shootings that occurred overnight in Kern County.

