6 vaccinated Californians are winning a ‘dream vacation’

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 08: Taco Bell fans enjoy their stay at The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel & Resort on August 08, 2019 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Taco Bell)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California’s final vaccine incentive drawing takes place Thursday, with six lucky residents who will get the prize of an in-state ‘dream vacation.’

The eligible winners must all be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Last month, the state held drawings for vaccinated residents to win big bucks. Thirty residents won $50,000 each.

Then, on California’s June 15 economy reopening day, 10 residents won $1.5 million each.

Anyone who has been vaccinated is automatically entered.

“These epic vacations are just a sample of the endless variety of experiences California has to offer,” said Caroline Beteta, President & CEO of Visit California. “The state’s travel industry is rolling out the red carpet to travelers. With COVID-19 at record low rates in the state, now is the time to travel to California.”

The six winners could win a visit to Palm Springs, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Anaheim or San Diego. The packages include tickets to Disneyland, a Lakers game, a Giants game, LEGOLAND, or a spa treatment.

The state is paying for hotels, food and entertainment and giving an extra $2,000 for expenses. For more specific details on the ‘Golden Gate Giveaways,’ click here.

The drawing is expected to start around 2:15 p.m. Watch live on KRONon.

