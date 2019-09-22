BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a woman stole $6,000 worth of quarters and her getaway car was a baby stroller.
Bakersfield police officers noticed the woman Friday struggling to push the stroller but quickly realized there was no baby inside, according to the Bakersfield Californian.
Police discovered the quarters, which 29-year-old Darrin Fritz is alleged to have stolen from a home, the newspaper reported. Fritz allegedly tried to flee from the officers.
She was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest and two outstanding misdemeanor warrants.
A post on Twitter from the Bakersfield Police Department shows thousands of quarters in evidence bags.
It was not immediately clear if Fritz had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.
- School board approves MAGA ad on scoreboard
- $6,000 in stolen quarters found in Bakersfield woman’s baby stroller
- Silver Alert issued for 91-year-old man last seen in Antioch
- Nearly 60,000 volunteers take part in 35th Annual California Coastal Cleanup Day
- Dog kills 1-year-old in ‘unprovoked attack’ near Sacramento