68 coronavirus deaths reported over last 24 hours, one of highest rates so far in CA

(KTLA) — California reported 68 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, raising the total number of people who have died of COVID-19 to 442, Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

The new fatal cases are more than double of the 31 deaths Newsom announced on Tuesday.

“Sadly, we had one of our highest death rates in the state so far, and that was 68 individuals that passed away over the last 24 hours,” the governor said at his daily news conference on Wednesday.

That state has confirmed a total of 16,957 positive cases of COVID-19, 16% of them involving patients who needed to be hospitalized. Of the 2,714 patients in hospitals, about 42% are in intensive care units.

California has made significant progress in the procurement of personal protective equipment, Newsom also said.

Officials have secured and distributed more than 41 million N95 masks, including about 1 million from the strategic national stockpile, Newsom said.

The governor cited support from California’s partners abroad, U.S. organizations and agencies, including FEMA, as well as the private sector.

As California scales up its supplies and resources, “we will avail ourselves to others in need,” Newsom said.

