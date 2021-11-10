7 rescued after fishing boat bursts into flames off California coast

MONTEREY, Calif. (KRON) — Seven people were aboard a fishing boat named the “Blue Dragon” when it burst into flames 350 miles off the coast of Monterey, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The 85-foot-long commercial fishing boat caught on fire just after midnight Wednesday.

Coast Guard command center watchstanders received multiple emergency beacon alerts from the Blue Dragon and launched its C-27 Spartan aircrew to help the distressed mariners.

The fishermen floated on top of a life raft in chilly ocean waters for three hours before the first emergency aircraft arrived.

“The C-27 aircrew arrived on scene at 3:21 a.m. and reported the Blue Dragon was on fire and survivors were aboard a life raft nearby. The aircrew reported that the survivors were signaling the aircraft using a flashlight,” the Coast Guard wrote.

A rescue ship reached the seven fishermen at 9:30 a.m. to transport the victims to safety.

“All crewmembers were accounted for and no injuries were reported,” the Coast Guard wrote.

