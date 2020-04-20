70,000 children in California to get laptops for home study during pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — The state of California is taking steps to help children, particularly from low-income families, continue their learning from home during the coronavirus outbreak.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said that the “digital divide” has been decades in the making before the pandemic.

According to Gov. Newsom, one in five students do not have access to high speed internet and a computer at home.

Newsom, First Partnet Jen Siebel Newsom, and state education officials have been working with California-based high-tech companies such as Google and Apple to provide laptops and Wi-Fi hotspots for the state’s schoolchildren.

“Because of these commitments, hundreds of thousands of families will cross the digital divide, including 70,000 California students who received laptops, Chromebooks and tablets starting this week,” Siebel Newsom said. “That means hundreds of thousands of California students can continue to learn online and become the leaders they are meant to be and that California needs them to be.”

According to Siebel Newsom, tens of thousands of the devices will be delivered to communities in need by the end of this week.

“This is the beginning of a process. We have a lot more work to do, and not just to close the digital divide in the context of this pandemic, but more broadly, decades in the makin,” Gov. Newsom said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Latest Stories: