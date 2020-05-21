SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities said eight people were arrested Thursday at a demonstration in Southern California against the state’s orders limiting activities because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department said the arrests occurred during a protest near the pier in San Clemente that drew as many as 200 people.
Those arrested are being investigated for activities including vandalism and trespassing, the department said in a social media post.
Carrie Braun, a department spokeswoman, said demonstrators have rallied in San Clemente for several weeks without incident against the governor’s orders, which are intended to slow the spread of the virus.
Latest News Headlines:
- 8 arrests at protest against California virus order
- Coroner: Smoke inhalation killed 34 in California boat fire
- Don’t leave hand sanitizer in your car, fire department says
- Michigan lawmakers talk pandemic as Trump visits
- Man who filmed shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery arrested