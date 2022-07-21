(KTLA) — Nine people were injured after a shuttle bus crashed at LAX Thursday afternoon, officials said. Two people suffered serious injuries and seven were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

The incident was reported around 12:20 p.m. at 1 World Way. There were initial reports that 30 people are on the bus, but officials later said there were 24 people aboard.

It is unclear exactly where the crash occurred and what led to it, but aerial video from Sky5 showed a large Fire Department response near Terminal 1 of the airport.

No one was trapped and there was no fire as a result of the crash, officials said. No one on the ground at the airport was injured.

Traffic at the airport is being impacted.

The eastbound side of the upper level return is currently closed, and traffic is being delivered to World Way North and World Way South, airport officials tweeted.