99 Cents Only Stores to pay $1.2M to settle sex-assault claims at Redding location

REDDING, Calif. (AP) – A Northern California store has agreed to pay $1.2 million to settle claims that a supervisor sexually assaulted employees in a walk-in freezer.

The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing announced a settlement Tuesday with 99 Cents Only Stores.

The agency began investigating after two former employees said they were assaulted and harassed by an assistant manager at a store in Redding.

The employees also alleged that they had their hours reduced in retaliation after reporting the harassment.

That led the agency to file claims against the store chain. In addition to paying the employees and the agency, the store chain agreed to provide managers with extra training and hire an independent monitor to track compliance with the settlement agreement for three years.