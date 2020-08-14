SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has thrown out California’s ban on high-capacity ammunition magazines.
The panel’s majority ruled Friday that the law banning magazines holding more than 10 bullets violates the constitutional right to bear firearms.
California Rifle & Pistol Association attorney Chuck Michel calls it a huge victory.
The ruling has national implications because other states have similar restrictions.
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra did not immediately say if he would ask for a full court review or appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
He also did not say if the state would seek a delay to prevent a buying spree.
Latest Stories:
- West Nile virus confirmed in Contra Costa County mosquitoes
- 9th Circuit ends California ban on high-capacity magazines
- Walmart extending closing time to 10 p.m. at most stores
- Biden, Harris call on all US governors to issue 3-month mask mandate
- Trial set for woman charged in connection with Vanessa Guillen’s death