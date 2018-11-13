SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - The Camp Fire raging in Butte County has become California's most destructive in the state's history.

As of Monday afternoon, the Camp Fire has charred 113,000 acres and destroyed more than 6,000 structures.

At least 29 people have been confirmed dead in the wildfire that "wiped out" the town of Paradise, according to a CAL Fire official.

The Camp Fire now tops the list of the state's most destructive wildfires based on structured burned. It recently surpassed the Tubbs Fire which devastated the North Bay last October.

Here are the 10 most destructive wildfires in California, according to CAL Fire:

1. CAMP FIRE, Butte County - November 2018 (Note: Camp Fire totals likely to change)

Acres: 113,000

Structures: 6,713

Deaths: 29

Cause: Under Investigation

2. TUBBS FIRE, Napa & Sonoma County - October 2017

Acres: 36,807

Structures: 5,636

Deaths: 22

Cause: Under Investigation

3. TUNNEL FIRE, Oakland Hills, Alameda County - October 1991

Acres: 1,600

Structures: 2,900

Deaths: 25

Cause: Rekindle

4. CEDAR FIRE, San Diego County - October 2003

Acres: 273,246

Structures: 2,820

Deaths: 15

Cause: Human Related

5. VALLEY FIRE, Lake, Napa & Sonoma Counties - September 2015

Acres: 76,067

Structures: 1,955

Deaths: 4

Cause: Electrical

6. WITCH FIRE, San Diego County - October 2007

Acres: 197,990

Structures: 1,650

Deaths: 2

Cause: Powerlines

7. CARR FIRE, Shasta & Trinity Counties - July 2018

Acres: 229,651 acres

Structures: 1,079

Deaths: 7

Cause: Human Related

8. NUNS FIRE, Sonoma County - October 2017

Acres: 54,382

Structures: 1,355

Deaths: 3

Cause: Under Investigation

9. THOMAS FIRE, Ventura & Santa Barbara Counties - December 2017

Acres: 281,893

Structures: 1,063

Deaths: 2

Cause: Under Investigation

10. OLD FIRE, San Bernardino County - October 2003

Acres: 91,281

Structures: 1,003

Deaths: 6

Cause: Human Related

