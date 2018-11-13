A look at California's most destructive wildfires
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - The Camp Fire raging in Butte County has become California's most destructive in the state's history.
As of Monday afternoon, the Camp Fire has charred 113,000 acres and destroyed more than 6,000 structures.
At least 29 people have been confirmed dead in the wildfire that "wiped out" the town of Paradise, according to a CAL Fire official.
The Camp Fire now tops the list of the state's most destructive wildfires based on structured burned. It recently surpassed the Tubbs Fire which devastated the North Bay last October.
Here are the 10 most destructive wildfires in California, according to CAL Fire:
1. CAMP FIRE, Butte County - November 2018 (Note: Camp Fire totals likely to change)
Acres: 113,000
Structures: 6,713
Deaths: 29
Cause: Under Investigation
2. TUBBS FIRE, Napa & Sonoma County - October 2017
Acres: 36,807
Structures: 5,636
Deaths: 22
Cause: Under Investigation
3. TUNNEL FIRE, Oakland Hills, Alameda County - October 1991
Acres: 1,600
Structures: 2,900
Deaths: 25
Cause: Rekindle
4. CEDAR FIRE, San Diego County - October 2003
Acres: 273,246
Structures: 2,820
Deaths: 15
Cause: Human Related
5. VALLEY FIRE, Lake, Napa & Sonoma Counties - September 2015
Acres: 76,067
Structures: 1,955
Deaths: 4
Cause: Electrical
6. WITCH FIRE, San Diego County - October 2007
Acres: 197,990
Structures: 1,650
Deaths: 2
Cause: Powerlines
7. CARR FIRE, Shasta & Trinity Counties - July 2018
Acres: 229,651 acres
Structures: 1,079
Deaths: 7
Cause: Human Related
8. NUNS FIRE, Sonoma County - October 2017
Acres: 54,382
Structures: 1,355
Deaths: 3
Cause: Under Investigation
9. THOMAS FIRE, Ventura & Santa Barbara Counties - December 2017
Acres: 281,893
Structures: 1,063
Deaths: 2
Cause: Under Investigation
10. OLD FIRE, San Bernardino County - October 2003
Acres: 91,281
Structures: 1,003
Deaths: 6
Cause: Human Related
