A look inside ‘Conception’ boat prior to deadly Southern California fire

SANTA BARBARA (KRON) — Thirty-four people are presumed dead after a 75-foot boat caught fire early Monday morning off the Southern California coast.

The boat, named Conception, is owned by Santa Barbara-based Truth Aquatics, a company that provides diving and kayaking excursions around the Channel Islands off the coast of Santa Barbara.

Thirty-nine people were aboard the Conception when the fire broke out around 3 a.m. Monday morning.

Five crew members were able to jump off the boat.

The rescued crew members were sleeping on the top deck, while 33 others were below the boat’s deck.

Conception held a maximum of 46 people and was equipped with 13 double bunk beds and 20 single bunks, according to Truth Aquatics.

Layout of Conception // Photo: truthaquatics.com

The boat was first launched in 1981, and Truth Aquatic describes the vessel as a boat “ideal for large charter groups.”

In a profile by California Diving News, the vessel was called the “crown jewel” of dive boats.

According to the Associated Press, the boat was inspected by the Coast Guard last February and in August 2018.

No deficiencies were found in those inspections.

Prior inspections did, however, find some safety violations regarding fire safety.

In 2016, a heat detector was replaced in the boat’s galley and back in 2014, the boat was cited for a leaky fire hose.

All violations were quickly dealt with by the boat’s owners, records show.

The 33 passengers were aboard the Conception for a Labor Day weekend dive trip.

Passengers boarded the boat Friday night and departed at 4 a.m. Saturday.

Prior to the fire // Photo: truthaquatics.com

The boat was set to return around 5 p.m. Monday night.

New video shows the inside of the boat prior to the deadly fire.

The video shows below the boat’s deck and a stairway leading to the boat’s bunks.

The National Transportation Safety Board is now investigating the cause of the fire.

Officials say 20 bodies have been recovered so far and divers have located the bodies of four to six others in the boat’s wreckage underwater.