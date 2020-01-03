A lot of Californians are apparently moving to Idaho: survey

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you’re thinking of leaving California for whatever reason – may it be the expensive real estate, lack of “seasons,” or completely personal – you’re not the only one.

A recent study by United Van Lines shows California is ranked among the top 10 of “Most Moved From States” in 2019, ranking 7th – about 43.1%.

One of the hot spots where people are going? Boise, Idaho.

According to U.S. Census data, of the 80,000 people who moved to Idaho in 2018, more than 21,000 were from California and many others came from states like Washington, Utah, and Oregon.

The study found that Idaho saw the highest percentage of inbound migration, followed by Oregon, Arizona, South Carolina, and Washington rounding out the top 5.

Forbes recently ranked Idaho among the best states for business.

Additionally, Boise, Idaho was named by WalletHub as the best place in the U.S. to buy a home in 2019.

The median home price in Boise is $349,000 according to WalletHub, which is about 26% of the median home price in San Francisco, where the median listing price is $1.34 million.

You can learn more about the study here.

