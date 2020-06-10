Deputy shot in ‘active shooter situation’ in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities are searching for an armed man who shot a sheriff’s deputy in Paso Robles Wednesday morning.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, the active shooter fired at the Paso Robles Police Department, hitting the sheriff’s deputy.

The sheriff’s deputy is in serious but stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone in the downtown area is asked to shelter-in-place.

Authorities called this an “active situation.”

Urgent: Active Shooter in downtown Paso Robles.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone in the Paso Robles downtown area to shelter in place at this time. This is an active situation. — SLO County Sheriff (@SLOSheriff) June 10, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

