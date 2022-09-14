(KRON) — Several California high schools have been cleared after earlier false reports of active shooters, according to law enforcement. The schools were in Lancaster, Santa Barbara, Fresno and Chula Vista.

Lancaster High School

Lancaster High School has been cleared after earlier reports of an active shooter, according to a tweet from the City of Lancaster.

“There were no victims or evidence of a shooting,” the city tweeted. “But the school was evacuated as a precaution. The Sheriff’s department is working with the school to stagger release of students at Central Christian Church.”

Bullard High School in Fresno

The reports in Lancaster come within an hour of a similar report at Bullard High School in Fresno that turned out to be a hoax, according to the Fresno Police Department.

“We DO NOT have an active shooter,” and “NO ONE is hurt at Bullard High School or any other school in Fresno,” tweeted Fresno Police. “This was hoax call and there is no danger.”

Bishop Diego High School in Santa Barbara

There was also a false report of an active shooter at Bishop Diego High School in Santa Barbara, according to Santa Barbara Police. “ALL STUDENTS AND STAFF ACCOUNTED FOR and SAFE,” tweeted Santa Barbara Police. “Officers, Deputies and CHP searched the campus. ZERO EVIDENCE of an incident.”

Mater Dei High School in Chula Vista

Mater Dei High School and Veterans Elementary School, both in Chula Vista, were also earlier placed on lockdown due to a single report of an active shooter at Mater Dei. There was no threat to the elementary school, but it was placed on lockdown due to its proximity to Mater Dei, according to tweets from Chula Vista Police Department.

Both campuses were cleared and it was determined that “the threat was NOT credible,” according to subsequent tweets from Chula Vista PD.

It is not known if the incidents were related in any way.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.