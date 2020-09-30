Actor Pierce Brosnan lists Malibu home for $100 million

MALIBU, Calif. (KRON) – Have you ever wanted to feel like James Bond? Well… now you can!

Actor Pierce Brosnan has listed his Malibu beachfront mansion for $100 million, inspired by his 1997 hit film ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’.

The massive oceanfront property, which draws from Thai inspiration, came to life when Brosnan told his wife Kelly Shaye to ‘go build your dream house. And she did,’ according to the Wall Street Journal.

Photo: Multiple Listing Service & Getty

The property is on one of Malibu’s most iconic beachfronts and includes a saltwater pool, 5 glamorous bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, and a two-story guest/ pool house, according to Multiple Listing Service.

You’ll feel like you live on a private resort because the oceanfront spans more than an acre of land.

The price tag is pretty steep considering Bond created the oasis back in 2000 by combining two properties for less than $10 million.

The saltwater pool next to the two-story guest house will provide beach vibes 24/7.

If you like to spend a lot of time outdoors there are 7 fireplaces including several outdoor pits too. The party never has to stop!

The house has tons of gadgets too, including a state-of-the-art security system with pressure sensors and infrared lights that will contact a local sheriff.

Not even Bond himself could break-in.

To top it all off, the home is incredibly eco-friendly.

All water is recycled on-site in a purpose-built plant along with a waste disposal system, custom-built energy-saving lighting, and a solar-powered revolving compost heap.

The Wall Street Journal contributed to this report.

What do you think of the home?

