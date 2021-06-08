Actress Alyssa Milano mulling run for U.S. Congress

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 21: Alyssa Milano speaks onstage during Politicon 2018 at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Politicon )

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Actress and activist Alyssa Milano could soon be running for Congress.

The former “Charmed” star told The Hill’s In The Know blog on Tuesday that she’s “considering” running for Congress in 2024.

“I’m looking at California’s 4th District to potentially run against [Rep. Tom] McClintock (R),” Milano told told ITK.

“I split my time between Truckee, California and Bell Canyon, California, and the Republicans have basically had a strong arm there in the 4th District,” the actress said.

“I would love to maybe consider flipping that seat blue,” Milano added.

“It’s going to take someone with, I think, name recognition and deep pockets to be able to run against McClintock, and so I’m considering it. I’m basically gathering information right now, speaking to different consultants, speaking to the community,” she said.

ITK reports Milano ex[ects to make a decision after the 2022 midterm elections.

Last month, she first brought up the idea of a run against McClintock, voicing her opinions with her Twitter followers.