Adorable bat clings on to Cal Fire vehicle, flies away uninjured

Bat stuck to Cal Fire vehicle near Lake Almanor (Courtesy: @CALFIRECZU via Twitter)

LAKE ALMANOR, Calif. (KRON) — Cal Fire CZU had an unexpected tag-along to their battle against the Dixie Fire near Lake Almanor.

Firefighters captured this funny and adorable photo of a little bat clinging on to the ‘I’ in the ‘Cal Fire’ decal on their vehicle.

According to the crew, the bat flew away, uninjured.

Cal Fire says wildfires tends to bring out the wildlife.

But Amy Schwartz, a registered Bat Conservation Trust bat carer, replied to their tweet and said the bat may have been looking for love!

She tweeted, “At this time of year you get hormonal males showing up in all sorts of funny places on their searches for love [red heart emoji].”

KRON4 has reached out to Schwartz for further comment.