SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some California Democrats are sounding the alarm on how the Supreme Court’s decision on abortion could affect people of color.

“Make no mistake — This is an attack on people of color that we are facing right now,” said Assembly Member Mia Bonta, D-Oakland.

The California Women’s Legislative Caucus and advocates for people of color urged state leaders to move forward and faster with proposed abortion-rights efforts at the State Capitol.

The group noted that women of color across the country will be disproportionately affected if the Supreme Court decides to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Overturning Roe is not going to stop abortions. It’s going to lead to more ‘alleyway’ abortions; it’s going to lead to more complications. It’s going to lead to more deaths, but those deaths are going to be of women that look like me,” said Assembly Member Cristina Garcia, D-Bell Gardens.

California’s Democratic-led legislature and governor are working to make the state an abortion destination with more than a dozen bills. The proposals would increase resources, access and protections for those who provide and need abortions.

Attorney General Rob Bonta vowed to protect the procedure.

“I will use the full force of the law and full authority of my office to protect a woman’s right to choose,” Bonta said.

Some Republican state lawmakers said California Democrats are politicizing the issue, noting California already has some of the strongest abortion laws in the country.

“If this leaked Supreme Court opinion were in fact to become final, it would literally have no impact in this area. California’s laws are some of the most far-reaching in the country, and yet nevertheless, the governor and members of the legislature are using this to fan the flames of partisan division,” said Assembly Member Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin.

Democrats and abortion-rights advocates disagree. They want to enshrine a woman’s right to choose in the state constitution, which will need to pass the legislature by June 30 to head to voters in November.

California Planned Parenthood CEO Jodi Hicks is part of the group crafting the constitutional amendment language, which is still in the works.

“If we’ve learned nothing from the draft that was leaked is that 50 years of precedent and settled law and the right to privacy is not enough, so we’re ensuring we’re doing everything we can in California to be real explicit about what people’s rights are,” Hicks said.