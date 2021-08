FILE – In this March 24, 2021, file photo, California Assemblyman Rob Bonta speaks during a news conference shortly after California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced his nomination for state’s attorney general in San Francisco. California’s nominee for state attorney general on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, promised to hold police accountable for misconduct, as lawmakers offered veiled criticism of his predecessor who is now in the Biden administration. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

California Attorney General Rob Bonta will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23 to make a major announcement on a local police reform effort in California.

The virtual press conference will be streamed live on the homepage of the California Department of Justice, as well as on KRONon.

No other information was immediately available.