Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

AG declines independent investigation into Vallejo police shooting death of Sean Monterrosa

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – The state attorney general will not provide an independent investigation into the Vallejo police shooting death of Sean Monterrosa.

An officer sitting in an unmarked car killed Monterrosa while he was kneeling outside of a Walgreens earlier this month.

The officer thought Monterrosa was pulling out a gun and fired at him through the windshield.

Monterrosa was actually holding a hammer.

Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams asked Attorney General Becerra to take over the investigation into Monterrosa’s death.

The AG’s office declined saying they’re confident Abram’s office can conduct a fair and thorough review of the shooting and that her request for an independent investigation points to a lack of community trust in the process she oversees.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News