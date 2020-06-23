AG declines independent investigation into Vallejo police shooting death of Sean Monterrosa

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – The state attorney general will not provide an independent investigation into the Vallejo police shooting death of Sean Monterrosa.

An officer sitting in an unmarked car killed Monterrosa while he was kneeling outside of a Walgreens earlier this month.

The officer thought Monterrosa was pulling out a gun and fired at him through the windshield.

Monterrosa was actually holding a hammer.

Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams asked Attorney General Becerra to take over the investigation into Monterrosa’s death.

The AG’s office declined saying they’re confident Abram’s office can conduct a fair and thorough review of the shooting and that her request for an independent investigation points to a lack of community trust in the process she oversees.

