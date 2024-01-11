SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a legal alert Thursday addressed to all California school districts, charter school boards, and superintendents, warning them against forcing their students to disclose their gender identities.

The legal alert addresses situations when students want to change their gender identities at school, and not to their parents at home.

Forced disclosure policies require schools to inform parents whenever a student requests to use a name or pronoun different from that on their birth certificate or official records, even without the student’s permission. Schools that carry out forced gender disclosure policies are detrimental to transgender and gender-nonconforming students’ privacy, safety, and well-being, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Such policies also require notifications to parents if a student requests to use bathrooms that are opposite of their biological gender, or participates in school programs that do not align with their sex on official records.

Bonta asserts that forced gender identity disclosure policies violate the California Constitution and state laws safeguarding students’ civil rights.

Last fall, the Attorney General’s Office won a legal victory in San Bernardino County Superior Court. A San Bernardino judge issued a restraining order against the Chino Valley Unified School District Board of Education, prohibiting the district from enforcing a mandatory gender identity disclosure policy for students who changed their pronouns.

“Unconstitutional school policies that forcibly out and endanger the psychological and emotional well-being of transgender and gender-nonconforming students have no place in our classrooms,” Bonta said. “Today’s alert serves as a reminder to all school officials of their duty to ensure a safe and inclusive learning environment.”

The terms “transgender” and “gender nonconforming” includes gender diverse, gender non-binary, and gender nonconforming students.

According to the AG’s Office, research and national surveys with students found:

One-in-10 respondents in a 2015 national survey said that an immediate family member had been violent toward them because they were transgender, and 15% ran away from home or were kicked out of their home because they were transgender. Fewer than one-in-three transgender and gender nonbinary youth found their home to be gender-affirming.

Nearly 46% of transgender students reported missing at least one day of school in the preceding month because they felt unsafe or uncomfortable there and 17% of transgender students reported that they left a K-12 school due to the severity of the harassment they experienced at school.