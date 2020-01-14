LAX-bound jet dumps fuel on elementary school

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (KRON/AP) — A plane heading to LAX dropped fuel over a Southern California elementary school Tuesday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Crews are treating multiple patients, including students, at the school located in the 8000 block of Park Avenue in Cudahy.

Seventeen children and nine adults are being treated, the fire department tweeted.

There were no evacuation orders for the immediate area.

The Federal Aviation Administration says in a statement that Delta Air Lines Flight 89 declared an emergency after departing LAX, returned to the airport and landed without incident.

Footage at the scene showed numerous police and emergency vehicles at the school. It is located about 13 miles miles east of Los Angeles.

MCI | FS163 | 8000 Park Ave #Cudahy | BN 13 and 3 units on-scene elementary school assessing multiple patients after apparent fuel dump by aircraft on final approach to LAX hits playground. — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) January 14, 2020

