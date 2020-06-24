ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – Health officials say COVID-19 is spreading like wildfire.
California reached an alarming new high on Tuesday, reporting 5,000 new cases in one day alone.
That’s the highest daily infection rate to date.
One prediction says at least 15,000 Californians could die from the virus by Oct. 1.
In the Bay Area, the number of coronavirus cases totals more than 20,000, with the state seeing more than 183,000 cases and more than 5,500 deaths related to COVID-19.
As more establishments continue opening their doors, experts are encouraging people to continue wearing face masks and practice social distancing.
Latest Stories:
- GNC files for bankruptcy, plans to permanently close up to 1,200 stores
- Alameda County reports most new coronavirus cases within 24 hours
- Car with ‘Black Lives Matter’ signs inside vandalized in Union City
- Dog in Tennessee turns 20, becomes oldest living golden retriever in history
- 6,000 new cases: California breaks highest single-day coronavirus record