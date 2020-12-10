When, where, and why you may get a text emergency alert

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – Cal OES is planning on sending out text emergency alerts to residents in the greater Sacramento area, reminding them to stay at home for the area’s lockdown which begins at midnight.

The message, which will be sent at noon Friday, will read “State of California: New public health stay at home order in your area. COVID-19 is spreading rapidly. Stay home except for essential activity. Wear a mask. Keep your distance. Visit covid19.ca.gov,” and will be sent in Spanish as well.

People in Alpine, Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Sierra, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba Counties can expect the alert.

The shutdown, which will last for at least three weeks, comes as the most recent statistics show that ICU capacity has dropped below 15 percent in the region, prompting an automatic stay at home order per California’s guidelines.

The message is informational only and people who receive the message are asked not to call 9-1-1 or contact law enforcement.

Subsequent alerts may be sent out to other regions if stay-at-home orders are trigged.

Currently, the San Joaquin and Southern California regions are under lockdown.