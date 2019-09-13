All 34 Southern California boat fire victims identified

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The body of the final missing victim in the deadly dive boat fire off the Channel Islands has been recovered.

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office held a press conference today releasing the names of all those victims.

The 34 victims range in ages from 16 to 62.

At least half of them are from Northern California, others from Southern California, Arizona, Tennessee and more.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office read the names of all 34 victims that died during the conception dive boat fire last week.

“We were able to locate and recover the final missing victim in the conception dive boat tragedy. No one has been left behind,” said Sheriff Bill Brown.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced they recovered and identified the very last body.

“33 of those victims have been positively identified through DNA comparisons and the remaining victim has been identified through fingerprints,” Brown said.

Sheriff Bill Brown said all victims likely died the same way, they came to the conclusion after examining the final victim’s remains.

“She also died of smoke inhalation prior to being burned and that she was most likely was just as everyone else. got into the water when the boat flipped upside down,” Brown said.

New aerial footage shows the 75-foot boat being lifted from the bottom of the ocean.

In a preliminary report, federal investigators with the NTSB also revealed that the boat was supposed to have a crew member keeping watch overnight, but all crew members of the conception were sleeping when the fire broke out.

“Part of the certificate for this vessel required that there be constantly a roving watch person,” NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said.

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Investigators said we may not have that information for another one to two years.