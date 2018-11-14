California

All Dutch Bros stores collecting donations for wildfire victims, will match up to $150K

By:

Posted: Nov 14, 2018 08:38 AM PST

Updated: Nov 14, 2018 08:38 AM PST

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Coffee Chain Dutch Bros is doing its part to help those affected by the California wildfires. 

Now they're asking you to pitch in if you can. 

From now through Monday, Nov. 19, all 325+ locations are accepting donations. 

Dutch Bros says they will even match up to $150,000. 

There is no purchase necessary to donate. 

>> Click here to find a Dutch Bros near you. 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App