All Dutch Bros stores collecting donations for wildfire victims, will match up to $150K
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Coffee Chain Dutch Bros is doing its part to help those affected by the California wildfires.
Now they're asking you to pitch in if you can.
From now through Monday, Nov. 19, all 325+ locations are accepting donations.
Dutch Bros says they will even match up to $150,000.
There is no purchase necessary to donate.
