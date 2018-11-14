All Dutch Bros stores collecting donations for wildfire victims, will match up to $150K

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Coffee Chain Dutch Bros is doing its part to help those affected by the California wildfires.

Now they're asking you to pitch in if you can.

From now through Monday, Nov. 19, all 325+ locations are accepting donations.

Dutch Bros says they will even match up to $150,000.

Good morning Dutch Family!

Starting today, November 13th through November 19th, all 325+ locations will be accepting donations for the California Wildfire Relief. Dutch Bros will match up to 150,000! Stop by today to donate💙 #DutchBrosFresno pic.twitter.com/rxxDCArIQm — Dutch Bros. Fresno (@dutchbrosfresno) November 13, 2018

There is no purchase necessary to donate.

>> Click here to find a Dutch Bros near you.

