Alleged murderer of Hollywood therapist Amie Harwick released from jail on $2M bond

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KRON) – The alleged killer of prominent Hollywood family therapist Dr. Amie Harwick has been released from jail on a $2 million bond, according to court records.

Gareth Pursehouse, 41, was released Tuesday night just three days after he was accused of throwing Harwick from the third-floor balcony of her Hollywood Hills home.

Pursehouse will return to court on March 10.

Harwick had reportedly accused Pursehouse of stalking her and sought restraining orders against him.

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner had revealed Harwick’s cause of death as blunt force injuries to her head and torso. Her manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Pursehouse was arrested early Saturday after Harwick’s death.

Neighbors had reported a “woman screaming” and responding officers found Harwick “unresponsive” and determined her injuries were “consistent with a fall.”

Harwick was previously engaged to “Price Is Right” host Drew Carey.

Carey has since broken his silence on the death of his ex-fiancee, saying he is “overcome with grief.”

Since news of Harwick’s death broke, production of “Price Is Right” has been suspended.

